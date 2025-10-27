NHL announces changes to start times for 5 games

Maple Leafs-Hurricanes, Red Wings-Blue Jackets, Panthers-Avalanche in December among adjustments

NHL_Shield_dark_background_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today changes to start times for five games later this season:

  • On Thursday, December 4, Game #431 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. will now begin at 7 p.m. ET. (FDSNSO in U.S., TSN4 in Canada.)
  • On Thursday, December 4, Game #432 between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. (ESPN+, Hulu.)
  • On Thursday, December 11, Game #490 between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, originally scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena in Denver, CO will now begin at 9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. MT. (ESPN.)
  • On Thursday, April 9, Game #1250 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI will now begin at 7 p.m. ET. (NBCSP, FDSNDET.)
  • On Thursday, April 9, Game #1252 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. will now begin at 6:45 p.m. ET. (ESPN+, Hulu in U.S., TSN4 in Canada.)

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.

