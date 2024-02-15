NHL announces behind-the-scenes documentary from All-Star Weekend

NEW YORK / TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star – part of the behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the League’s tentpole events – will premiere on Friday, Feb. 16. Produced by NHL Productions, the hour-long show features mic’d up content and sit-down interviews with the League’s top players and hockey media personalities throughout NHL® All-Star Thursday™, 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 NHL Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) All-Star Game, Feb. 1-3, at Scotiabank Arena. The show premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 on NHL Network at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN+ for fans in the U.S. and on Sportsnet at 8 p.m. ET for fans in Canada.

NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star gives viewers backstage access to the 2024 Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet, the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. Fans get the chance to re-live the action of NHL All-Star Skills from a new vantage point, hearing all 12 All-Star Skills competitors mic’d up as they compete for the $1 million prize. The show also gives behind-the scenes access to the NHL All-Star Game, with celebrity captains mic’d up and team captains Quinn Hughes, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid giving their commentary throughout the game.

The show highlights the action on the ice as well as players’ personalities during one of the League’s largest events. Cameras follow New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and his young kids as they get ready for the red carpet, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak as he strategizes which skills to compete in and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews as he gifts a special pair of NHL All-Star skates to a young patient of the SickKids Hospital. Hockey media members including Devan Dubnyk, Jamie Hersch and Jackie Redmond (NHL Network), Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) and Greg Wyshynski (ESPN) provide color and insights on the events of NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star will re-air on NHL Network on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET, and Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. It will re-air on Sportsnet on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. ET leading into the broadcast of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game featuring the New York Rangers and New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium. The show will also be available on the NHL’s YouTube channel, NHL.com and the NHL FAST channel, as well as outside North America via international broadcast partners. NHL BTS: 2024 NHL All-Star is executive produced by Steve Mayer and Craig Axelrod.