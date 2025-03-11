Rangers at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (31-27-6) at JETS (44-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Arthur Kaliyev

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brett Berard, Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, Colin Miller

Injured: None

Status report

Fox participated in the Rangers morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ...Kaliyev will enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward. … Schenn will make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Defensemen Stanley and Miller each come out of the lineup. … Namestnikov will play after being pulled from the game by concussion spotters during a 4-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Kupari will not play, but Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said the forward has received full medical clearance and is healthy enough to return; Kupari entered concussion protocol after colliding with New York Islanders forward Hudson Fasching during the third period of a 3-2 loss March 4.

