Rangers at Jets projected lineups

RANGERS (31-27-6) at JETS (44-17-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Arthur Kaliyev
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Brett Berard, Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, Colin Miller
Injured: None
Status report
Fox participated in the Rangers morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his seventh straight game. ...Kaliyev will enter the lineup in place of Parssinen, a forward. … Schenn will make his Jets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Defensemen Stanley and Miller each come out of the lineup. … Namestnikov will play after being pulled from the game by concussion spotters during a 4-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Kupari will not play, but Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said the forward has received full medical clearance and is healthy enough to return; Kupari entered concussion protocol after colliding with New York Islanders forward Hudson Fasching during the third period of a 3-2 loss March 4.