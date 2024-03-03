Samsonov makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs edge Rangers in shootout

Max Domi and Mitchell Marner each scored in the shootout. Mika Zibanejad was the lone goal scorer in the shootout for New York.

William Nylander scored to extend his point streak to 10 games for the Maple Leafs (35-17-8), who have won nine of their past 10.

Alexis Lafrenière scored and had two assists, Vincent Trocheck scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers (40-17-4), who are 10-1-1 in their past 12. It was the first time in five starts Shesterkin allowed more than one goal.

John Tavares put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 at 7:17 of the third period when Calle Jarnkrok’s shot deflected off him in front of the net.

Trocheck tied it 3-3 with 1:07 left when he put in a rebound at the side of the net after Lafreniere deflected a shot from Artemi Panarin in the slot while playing 6-on-5.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period with a shot past the blocker from the slot.

Marner tied it 1-1 at 3:54 of the second period when he carried the puck out of the left corner and shot five-hole on Shesterkin.

Trocheck put New York up 2-1 at 5:03, shooting past Samsonov from the left circle off a pass from Lafreniere.

Nylander tied it 2-2 at 8:54 when his point shot deflected off Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson’s stick in the slot.

Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin left the game late in the second period after taking a hard hit from Matt Rempe and did not return. It was Lyubushkin’s first game since being traded from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.