Rangers at Sharks projected lineups

RANGERS (34-32-7) at SHARKS (20-42-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Cam Lund -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea
Klim Kostin -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Luca Cagnoni -- Jimmy Schuldt
Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Noah Gregor, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers did not hold a morning skate. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, will miss the next two games, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Kostin, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be scratched. ... Vlasic will miss his fourth straight game; the defenseman could return at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.