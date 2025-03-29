Rangers at Sharks projected lineups

RANGERS (34-32-7) at SHARKS (20-42-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Zac Jones

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Cam Lund -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Klim Kostin -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Luca Cagnoni -- Jimmy Schuldt

Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Noah Gregor, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers did not hold a morning skate. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, will miss the next two games, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Kostin, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Grundstrom, a forward, will be scratched. ... Vlasic will miss his fourth straight game; the defenseman could return at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.