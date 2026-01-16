Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (20-22-6) at FLYERS (22-16-8)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Denver Barkey

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Fox, a defenseman, and Shesterkin, a goalie, each skated before practice Friday but neither is expected to play Saturday. ... Vaakanainen, who had been scratched the previous four games, is expected to replace Soucy; the defenseman will not play because of personal reasons. ... Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday but it's unlikely the defenseman will play. ... Kolosov could make his second start of the season; he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and made 13 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins that night. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday after playing back-to-back road games Wednesday and Thursday.