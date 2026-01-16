Rangers at Flyers projected lineups

RANGERS (20-22-6) at FLYERS (22-16-8)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras -- Noah Cates -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Denver Barkey
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Fox, a defenseman, and Shesterkin, a goalie, each skated before practice Friday but neither is expected to play Saturday. ... Vaakanainen, who had been scratched the previous four games, is expected to replace Soucy; the defenseman will not play because of personal reasons. ... Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday but it's unlikely the defenseman will play. ... Kolosov could make his second start of the season; he was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and made 13 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins that night. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday after playing back-to-back road games Wednesday and Thursday.