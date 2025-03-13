Rangers at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (31-28-6) at WILD (37-24-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

Fox participated in the Rangers morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. … Kaliyev has returned to New York for further evaluation and testing and there is no timeline on his return; the forward played 7:49 in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Brodin was on the ice for the first time since his injury prior to the Wild morning skate; the defenseman remains week to week.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Zary to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks-Rangers game highlights inaugural Hockey Day in Sweden

Montour's 4 points, OT goal lift Kraken to comeback win against Canadiens

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Hughes has assist in return, Canucks defeat Flames in shootout

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Red Wings find 'relief' with win against Sabres, trying to avoid repeat of last season

PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets picked to win Vezina as best goalie

NCAA notebook: Boisvert among players to watch in conference tournaments

Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes pursuit of Gretzky record for Capitals against Kings

Kane gets 5 points, Red Wings top Sabres to snap 6-game skid