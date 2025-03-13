Rangers at Wild projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

Fox participated in the Rangers morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. … Kaliyev has returned to New York for further evaluation and testing and there is no timeline on his return; the forward played 7:49 in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Brodin was on the ice for the first time since his injury prior to the Wild morning skate; the defenseman remains week to week.