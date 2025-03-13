Rangers at Wild projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Gustav Nyquist
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: David Jiricek, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Status report
Fox participated in the Rangers morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his eighth straight game. … Kaliyev has returned to New York for further evaluation and testing and there is no timeline on his return; the forward played 7:49 in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Brodin was on the ice for the first time since his injury prior to the Wild morning skate; the defenseman remains week to week.