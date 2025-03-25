Rangers at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (34-31-6) at KINGS (39-21-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, SN1

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Brett Berard -- Juuso Parssinen -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Sam Carrick, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Carrick’s status is uncertain after the forward missed practice Monday for personal reasons. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Kings could dress the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Playoff races discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Dickinson out rest of season for Blackhawks with wrist injury 

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Chychrun signs 8-year, $72 million contract with Capitals

NHL Buzz: Theodore game-time decision, Hertl out for Golden Knights

Stanley Cup Playoff push is most fun, most stressful time of season

EDGE stats: Werenski has top skating distance game of season

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can clinch berth against Capitals

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 25

Red Wings score 5, top Utah Hockey Club despite being limited to 14 shots

Garland ties it late, Canucks top Devils in shootout in Demko’s return

Oettinger makes 32 saves, Stars shut out Wild

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Healy talks helping fellow retired players in Q&A with NHL.com

Gretzky’s 894th NHL goal against Jets assistant passed Howe for most in professional hockey history

Jets set to host Capitals in battle of NHL's best