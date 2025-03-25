Rangers at Kings projected lineups
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Brett Berard -- Juuso Parssinen -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Sam Carrick, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Carrick’s status is uncertain after the forward missed practice Monday for personal reasons. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Kings could dress the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.