Rangers at Kings projected lineups

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brennan Othmann

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Jonny Brodzinski

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Brett Berard -- Juuso Parssinen -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Sam Carrick, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Carrick’s status is uncertain after the forward missed practice Monday for personal reasons. … Aube-Kubel, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Kings could dress the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday.