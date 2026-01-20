Rangers at Kings projected lineups

RANGERS (21-23-6) at KINGS (19-16-13)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, SNP, SNE
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Anton Blidh, Matt Rempe, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Soucy will return after missing two games for the birth of his child. … Quick will start after Martin made 21 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Perry will play after missing three games to attend to an ill family member. … The Kings reassigned forward Andre Lee to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday.