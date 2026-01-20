Rangers at Kings projected lineups

RANGERS (21-23-6) at KINGS (19-16-13)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, SNP, SNE

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Carson Soucy -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Anton Blidh, Matt Rempe, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Soucy will return after missing two games for the birth of his child. … Quick will start after Martin made 21 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Perry will play after missing three games to attend to an ill family member. … The Kings reassigned forward Andre Lee to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday.