Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

RANGERS (37-36-7) at PANTHERS (47-29-4)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Juuso Parssinen -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Braden Schneider (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Rasmus Asplund -- Nico Sturm -- Jesse Puljujarvi

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis

Jaycob Megna -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted, Niko Mikkola

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

The Rangers did not have a morning skate. … Robertson, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, will make his NHL debut. … Schneider, a defenseman, will miss the final two games of the regular season. … Bennett (upper body) and Kulikov (upper body) will play. Bennett had missed four games, Kulikov 12 games. ... The Panthers on Saturday signed top forward prospect Jack Devine to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. Devine won two NCAA championships during his four seasons at the University of Denver.