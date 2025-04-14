Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

RANGERS (37-36-7) at PANTHERS (47-29-4)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Juuso Parssinen -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Braden Schneider (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist
Rasmus Asplund -- Nico Sturm -- Jesse Puljujarvi
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis
Jaycob Megna -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted, Niko Mikkola
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report
The Rangers did not have a morning skate. … Robertson, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, will make his NHL debut. … Schneider, a defenseman, will miss the final two games of the regular season. … Bennett (upper body) and Kulikov (upper body) will play. Bennett had missed four games, Kulikov 12 games. ... The Panthers on Saturday signed top forward prospect Jack Devine to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. Devine won two NCAA championships during his four seasons at the University of Denver.