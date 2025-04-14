Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (37-36-7) at PANTHERS (47-29-4)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Juuso Parssinen -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Carson Soucy -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault, Zac Jones, Calvin de Haan, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Braden Schneider (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Rasmus Asplund -- Nico Sturm -- Jesse Puljujarvi

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis

Jaycob Megna -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted, Niko Mikkola

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

The Rangers did not have a morning skate. … Robertson, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, will make his NHL debut. … Schneider, a defenseman, will miss the final two games of the regular season. … Bennett (upper body) and Kulikov (upper body) will play. Bennett had missed four games, Kulikov 12 games. ... The Panthers on Saturday signed top forward prospect Jack Devine to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season. Devine won two NCAA championships during his four seasons at the University of Denver.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greaves leads 3 Stars of the Week

Demidov to make NHL debut with Canadiens against Blackhawks

NHL Buzz: Quinn Hutson signs 2-year contract with Oilers

Bennett to return from upper-body injury for Panthers against Rangers

EDGE stats: Greaves making case to be Blue Jackets’ goalie of future

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth against Blackhawks

Rookie Hutson taking NHL by storm, has Canadiens on verge of playoff spot

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 14

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Avalanche score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Stars will play Avalanche in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings to play Oilers in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buium signs entry-level contract with Wild, could make NHL debut Tuesday

Flames defeat Sharks, gain in Western Conference wild-card race

Color of Hockey: Russell making impact as Trinity College assistant coach

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 14