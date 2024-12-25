Rangers excelled on Christmas Day for 2 decades

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

In line with the holiday season, this week spins a yarn about an NHL era when it seemed as if Santa Claus was in the private employ of the New York Rangers.

You won't find Santa's name in the NHL Record Book or any Who's Who in Hockey but there was a period from 1927 to 1947 when Christmas was the Rangers' favorite holiday. If you check the scores, you might get the impression that a fellow named Claus climbed into the familiar blue shirt and got on the ice with general manager Lester Patrick's team.

"We liked to kid that -- thanks to Santa -- the Rangers played seven against six," said former Rangers publicity director Stan Saplin, "but they've never been penalized by the referee nor censured by league headquarters."

Those were the days -- no longer with us -- when it was commonplace for the NHL to feature Christmas games and nobody benefited more than the Rangers. Starting in 1927, and for a decade thereafter, the Rangers were scheduled for 16 Christmas Night games.

"They were beaten only once," said Saplin who researched and discovered the skein. "That was in 1928 when their Madison Square (Garden) rivals, the New York Americans, beat them, 1-0. Ironically, that was the year Lester Patrick's team was the defending Cup champs.

"The 1933 Blueshirt Cup winners won their Santa game over the Montreal Maroons, 3-0, and the '40 Cup champs tied Chicago 3-3. All told they won 14 other Dec. 25th engagements, seven by shutouts."