Trouba suspended 2 games for actions in Rangers game

Defenseman banned for elbowing Golden Knights forward Dorofeyev

Trouba suspended two games for elbowing

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been suspended for two games, without pay, for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev during NHL Game No. 755 in New York on Friday, Jan. 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 18:08 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Trouba will forfeit $83,333.34. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

