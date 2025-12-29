Rangers at Hurricanes projected lineups

RANGERS (19-17-4) at HURRICANES (23-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Sam Carrick (illness)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), K’Andre Miller (foot)
Status report
Carrick, a forward, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … J.T. Miller, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he will join them on their road trip that continues at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he practiced Sunday after missing a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.