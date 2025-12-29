Rangers at Hurricanes projected lineups

RANGERS (19-17-4) at HURRICANES (23-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body), Sam Carrick (illness)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Logan Stankoven

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), K’Andre Miller (foot)

Status report

Carrick, a forward, participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … J.T. Miller, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game, but Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he will join them on their road trip that continues at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. … The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … K’Andre Miller, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision; he practiced Sunday after missing a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.