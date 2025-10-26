Rangers at Flames projected lineups

RANGERS (3-4-2) at FLAMES (1-7-1)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Taylor Raddysh
Conor Sheary -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Brennan Othmann
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Juuso Parssinen
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Matt Coronato
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
Rempe, a forward, was injured during the first period of the Rangers’ 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in New York on Thursday. He is expected to be replaced by Othmann, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Coronato, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. “Giving him a chance to just reset and catch his breath was something that we felt was important for him,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “He's going to get back in our next game.” … Frost will move to the top line to play on right wing and Kirkland will center the fourth line after sitting out a 5-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Dryden Hunt, a forward, was assigned to Calgary of the AHL on Saturday.