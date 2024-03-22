Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for New York (46-20-4), which has won six of its past eight games. Quick earned his 391st win to tie Ryan Miller for most in NHL history by United States-born goalie.

Justin Brazeau had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for Boston (41-15-15), which had its three-game winning streak end.

Jake DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:04 of the first period. Quick stopped two netfront shots from Trent Frederic, but the second rebound bounced out to DeBrusk in the slot, where he wristed it through.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 7:58 of the second period, picking up a loose puck on the inside edge of the right circle and slipping it five-hole past Swayman.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 19:25 of the second with his 40th goal of the season. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm turned the puck over behind the net, and Panarin’s centering pass bounced off a sliding DeBrusk and through Swayman’s legs.

Brazeau tied it 2-2 at 3:17 of the third period, tapping in Brad Marchand’s shot in a netfront scrum, but Fox gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead 40 seconds later, going top shelf from the right face-off circle at 3:57.

Zibanejad made it 4-2 by scoring into an empty net at 17:57, and Panarin completed the hat trick with another empty-net goal at 19:08 for the 5-2 final.