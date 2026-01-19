Rangers at Ducks projected lineups

RANGERS (21-22-6) at DUCKS (24-21-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG, KCOP-13
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow
Spencer Martin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey, Anton Blidh
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Status report
Soucy rejoined the Rangers for the morning skate Monday, but the defenseman won't play after being off the ice the previous three days, including for a 6-3 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, because of personal reasons. ... Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he's starting Martin against the Ducks so Quick can face his former team, the Los Angeles Kings, on Tuesday. ... The Rangers recalled Blidh from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the forward is not expected to play. ... Kreider will return after missing the past two games because of an illness. ... Moore, a defensemen, mainly has been used as a fourth-line forward.