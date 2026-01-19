Rangers at Ducks projected lineups

RANGERS (21-22-6) at DUCKS (24-21-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG, KCOP-13

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh -- Sam Carrick -- Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow

Spencer Martin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Matt Rempe, Connor Mackey, Anton Blidh

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

Soucy rejoined the Rangers for the morning skate Monday, but the defenseman won't play after being off the ice the previous three days, including for a 6-3 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, because of personal reasons. ... Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he's starting Martin against the Ducks so Quick can face his former team, the Los Angeles Kings, on Tuesday. ... The Rangers recalled Blidh from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the forward is not expected to play. ... Kreider will return after missing the past two games because of an illness. ... Moore, a defensemen, mainly has been used as a fourth-line forward.