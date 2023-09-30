Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New York Rangers.

Coach: Peter Laviolette (first season)

Last season: 47-22-13; third place in Metropolitan Division, lost to New Jersey Devils in Eastern Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Adjusting to new systems

The Rangers are learning new systems under Laviolette, who was hired as coach June 13, and the quicker they pick them up and implement them, the better they will be. Offensively, Laviolette's teams have been known to pressure up the ice, pushing the pace to play fast, urging the defensemen to be up in the rush. That's what he expects in New York too. Laviolette's teams are aggressive in the neutral zone, utilizing a 1-3-1 forecheck with the right wing pressuring up the ice and the center in the middle of the zone reading the play and pushing it to one side. The Rangers were more of a 1-2-2 team under former coach Gerard Gallant. They were urged to play fast, but it wasn't as structured as Laviolette demands. In the defensive zone, the Rangers should be more of a man-to-man team after playing more of a zone defense under Gallant.

2. Growing up

Alexis Lafrenière, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil were known as "the kids" the past two seasons, and it was the "Kid Line" when they played together. The forwards can't be called kids anymore. They're all playing on their second NHL contracts and each could be in the top-six forward group to start the season. Lafreniere is expected to change sides to play right wing, giving him a bigger opportunity because he was behind Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin on the left-wing depth chart his first three NHL seasons. He might get a chance to start on the No. 1 line with Mika Zibanejad and Kreider. Chytil could center the second line with Panarin and either Kakko or Blake Wheeler. Lafreniere (39 points), Chytil (45) and Kakko (43) each set an NHL career high last season but more is needed from all three.

3. Fresh "Bread"

Panarin has led the Rangers in scoring each of his four seasons with them, including 92 points (29 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games last season. But what's fresh in his mind are the two assists he had in seven games against the Devils in the playoffs, each in Game 1 of the series. Ending the season without a point in his final six games adds to Panarin's postseason struggles. During his eight NHL seasons, he hasn't been the same type of impact player in the playoffs (0.81 points per game) as he has been in the regular season (1.12 points per game). He'll have to wait until April for an opportunity to redeem himself in the postseason, but to have that chance he must play a big role in the regular season. That's his motivation.