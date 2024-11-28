Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)
3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, and the Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.