Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, and the Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.