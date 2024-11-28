Islanders at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, and the Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Latest News

NHL Draft prospect Misa hoping to follow in Tavares’ footsteps

Super 16: Reasons to be thankful for teams in power rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sweden projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey gold medalists join small group of U.S Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

MacKinnon talks hot start with Avalanche, 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

AHL notebook: Top goaltending depth in Western Conference

Orr’s flying goal, O’Ree’s debut among top 10 moments in Bruins history

Nichushkin sparks Avalanche to shootout victory against Golden Knights

Senators recover, edge Sharks despite being limited to 11 shots

Gibson makes 42 saves, Ducks score 5 in win against Kraken

Kopitar, Kempe each has 2 points, Kings stifle Jets

Reschny scores late, lifts CHL past USA in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

Capitals rally in 3rd, overcome gaffe by Lindgren to top Lightning

Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres

NHL.com staffers give thanks to hockey world in special roundtable 

Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators