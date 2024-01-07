Video Review: NYI @VGK – 12:14 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Mathew Barzal’s shot at 11:13 completely crossed the Vegas goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 8:47 (11:13 elapsed time) and good goal NY Islanders.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 6

Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins game recap January 6

Bruins score 7 in win against Lightning
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 6

Luukkonen makes 40 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins
Toronto Maple Leafs San Jose Sharks game recap January 6

Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss
Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart's hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Hughes out for Devils with upper-body injury
Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings following ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils