Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ VGK – 13:50 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas’ Tomas Hertl preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 6:25 seconds (13:35 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

MacKinnon, Rantanen each has 2 points, Avalanche ease past Wild

Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Bruins, hand them 6th straight loss

Blues score 4 straight in 1st, pull away from Ducks

Staal’s hat trick lifts Hurricanes past streaking Maple Leafs 

Adams Tracker: Carbery of Capitals choice to win Jack Adams as top coach

Faulker made NHL history in 1961 thanks to outdoor rinks in Newfoundland

Pastrnak, Bruins seek to regain touch on power play

Unmasked: Trading places easier for goalies when dealt early in season 

Crosby, McDavid show 'they are going to be a handful' at 4 Nations

Blue Jackets score 4 straight in 2nd, stay hot with win against Kraken

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres shut out Senators

Stars stay hot, defeat Flyers for 6th straight win

Carrick OT goal lifts Rangers past Devils

Crosby has goal, 2 assists for Penguins in win against Oilers

Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin back, Kaliyev to debut for Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Crosby, Karlsson greeted by Storm Troopers on Penguins Star Wars Night