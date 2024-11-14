Islanders at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (6-6-4) at CANUCKS (8-3-3)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

Mitchell was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday in order to have an extra defenseman in case of injury during the final four games of a five-game road trip, coach Patrick Roy said. … Romanov, who has missed eight of the past nine games, skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday. The defenseman is day to day and could return during this road trip. … Joshua will make his season debut after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer and undergoing surgery.

