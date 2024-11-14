Islanders at Canucks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (6-6-4) at CANUCKS (8-3-3)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
Mitchell was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday in order to have an extra defenseman in case of injury during the final four games of a five-game road trip, coach Patrick Roy said. … Romanov, who has missed eight of the past nine games, skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday. The defenseman is day to day and could return during this road trip. … Joshua will make his season debut after being diagnosed with testicular cancer in the summer and undergoing surgery.