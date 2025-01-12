Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah Hockey Club for 3rd win in row

The forward found a rebound off a scrum in front of the net and lifted it over a sprawling Connor Ingram from the right circle.

Anders Lee had two assists and Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves for the Islanders (17-18-7), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season.

Nick Schmaltz scored and Ingram made 30 saves for Utah (18-17-7), who have lost eight of their last 10 games (2-6-2).

Schmaltz opened the scoring at 1:13 of the second period, tipping a point shot from Michael Kesselring to give Utah a 1-0 lead.

Brock Nelson tied it 1-1 at 3:36 of the third period, firing a one-timer into a wide-open net off a pass from Lee.