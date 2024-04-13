Panarin scores in 3rd, shootout, Rangers rally past Islanders

Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves, including a highlight-reel windmill glove save on Mathew Barzal with eight seconds left in overtime. He also stopped Brock Nelson in the shootout.

Panarin scored off a face-off win by Vincent Trocheck to tie it 2-2, ripping a shot from the left circle past Ilya Sorokin's glove.

Braden Schneider had a short-handed goal, and Trocheck also scored in the shootout for the Rangers (54-23-4), who set a franchise record for wins in a season. They lead the Carolina Hurricanes by three points for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have two games remaining; the Rangers have one.

New York will clinch first in the division if the Hurricanes lose in any fashion against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Nelson scored twice, Kyle Palmieri and Hudson Fasching each had two assists, and Sorokin made 41 saves for the Islanders (37-27-16), who had a six-game winning streak end.

The Islanders, who are third in the Metropolitan Division, can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals both lose in regulation later Saturday. The Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs; the Capitals host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Schneider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 4:33 of the second period with a short-handed goal off a 3-on-1 rush with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Pierre Engvall had a would-be goal taken off the board at 5:14 because the Rangers successfully challenged for offside. Video replay showed Palmieri preceded the puck into the zone.

Nelson tied it 1-1 at 11:42, scoring on his second shot from below the right face-off circle.

He scored again at 19:32 to make it 2-1.

Palmieri and Fasching won a puck battle below the goal line. Fasching wrapped a backhand pass around the right post through the crease and under Shesterkin's blocker to Nelson for a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

Shesterkin stopped Adam Pelech on a penalty shot at 13:04 of the third period before Panarin tied it.