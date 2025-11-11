Barzal, Islanders recover to top Devils in OT, hand them 1st home loss

Jonathan Drouin fed Barzal down the slot from the left boards before Barzal skated in on Jacob Markstrom and scored with a shot past the glove.

Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for the Islanders (8-6-2), who are 2-0-0 to begin a seven-game road trip. New York won 5-0 at the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Markstrom made 21 saves for the Devils (11-4-1), who lost for the first time in eight home games to begin the season (7-0-1). New Jersey went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Simon Nemec tied it 2-2 for the Devils with five seconds remaining in the third period. He scored on a one-timer from the point with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker.

Palmieri had given the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 17:07 when he scored a power-play goal on a rebound in front.

Meier put the Devils ahead 1-0 on the power play at 2:12 of the first period, scoring on a snap shot from the slot. After the Islanders were called for too many men just 38 seconds into the game, New Jersey maintained possession in the New York zone for 1:23 before Meier scored his fifth of the season.

Horvat responded to tie it 1-1 on a wrist shot from the slot at 6:55 of the second period after collecting Palmieri’s pass from the right boards.

Sorokin made 12 saves in the third.