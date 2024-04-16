Islanders clinch playoff berth with win against Devils

Varlamov makes 23 saves for New York, which is 7-0-1 in past 8 games

Recap: Islanders at Devils 4.15.24

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves, and the New York Islanders qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday.

Varlamov has started seven of the past 10 games for the Islanders, going 6-1-0 in that span.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre Engvall and Anders Lee each had two assists for the Islanders (38-27-16), who extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1) and will finish third in the Metropolitan Division.

Timo Meier scored, and Jake Allen made 14 saves for the Devils (38-39-5), who lost four of their final five games (1-3-1).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:22 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Engvall on a 2-on-1.

Palmieri made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:52, redirecting a point shot from Mike Reilly.

Meier cut it to 2-1 at 3:25 of the second period. Jesper Bratt's initial shot went in and out of the glove of Varlamov, and Meier scored on the rebound.

Nelson pushed it to 3-1 at 11:48 when he picked up a loose puck in the slot and scored with a wrist shot.

Kyle MacLean made it 4-1 at 6:17 of the third period, jamming in a backdoor pass from Lee.

