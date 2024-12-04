Laine scores in season debut, Canadiens edge Islanders in OT

Laine, who was acquired by Montreal in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19, missed the first 24 games this season while recovering from a knee sprain he sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 28.

“It was great,” Laine said. “I felt ... a little rusty, but we got the two points, so that’s really all that matters.”

It was also Laine's first NHL game since Dec. 14, 2023, when he sustained a broken clavicle while playing for the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old forward then began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program on July 26.

“I talked with my therapist about this when I was a little nervous yesterday, and I just decided that putting this jersey on today, it’s an achievement after everything. And everything that comes after that is a plus," Laine said. "It doesn’t matter how it goes, I’m not going to have a bad game because I’ve worked too hard to get back to playing and putting this jersey on. So, it was better than I expected, but there’s still some work to do.”

Nick Suzuki scored the winner in overtime, and Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal (9-13-3), which had lost two straight.

“I think it’s the best place to play in hockey, and the ovation that [Laine] got for his goal was pretty special,” Suzuki said. “And they’ve shown him nothing but love since he got here, so he was really excited to get in, and for him to get a goal was really cool to see.”