Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ EDM – 9:22 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Penalty Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck shot by Spencer Stastney deflected off the glass before going out of play in the defending zone at 10:38 (9:22 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”Therefore, the delay of game penalty assessed to Edmonton was rescinded.

