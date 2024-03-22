Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

Fischer has 3 points, Copp gets 2 goals for Detroit, which has won 3 of 4

Recap: Islanders at Red Wings 3.21.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin scored twice in his return from injury, and the Detroit Red Wings handed the New York Islanders their sixth consecutive loss with a 6-3 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The Detroit captain had missed eight games with a lower-body injury after leaving a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 2. Detroit went 2-6-0, but kept hold of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Christian Fischer had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Copp scored twice for the Red Wings (36-28-6), who have won three of four after a seven-game losing streak. James Reimer made 34 saves.

Mathew Barzal, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mike Reilly scored for the Islanders (29-25-15), who have gone 0-5-1 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Fischer gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 11:15 of the second period on the breakaway. After taking a pass from Michael Rasmussen, he slid the puck between Sorokin’s legs.

Reilly tied it 1-1 at 13:25 when his long wrist shot trickled through Reimer’s pads.

Copp put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 16:00, ending a 20-game goal drought by tapping in a rebound after Sorokin stopped Fischer’s shot.

Larkin extended it to 3-1 at 18:08 with a one-timer off Alex DeBrincat’s pass.

Copp pushed it to 4-1 at 5:12 of the third period, putting in another rebound.

Patrick Kane made it 5-1 at 6:22 on a one-timer.

Pageau’s power-play goal cut it to 5-2 at 9:34 before Barzal made it 5-3 at 11:20 on a wrist shot through traffic that went in off Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson’s stick.

Larkin scored an empty-net goal at 16:15 for the 6-3 final.

Related Content

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Latest News

Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada could use different rosters at 4 Nations Face-off, Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro