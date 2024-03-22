Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

The Detroit captain had missed eight games with a lower-body injury after leaving a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 2. Detroit went 2-6-0, but kept hold of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Christian Fischer had a goal and two assists, and Andrew Copp scored twice for the Red Wings (36-28-6), who have won three of four after a seven-game losing streak. James Reimer made 34 saves.

Mathew Barzal, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mike Reilly scored for the Islanders (29-25-15), who have gone 0-5-1 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Fischer gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 11:15 of the second period on the breakaway. After taking a pass from Michael Rasmussen, he slid the puck between Sorokin’s legs.

Reilly tied it 1-1 at 13:25 when his long wrist shot trickled through Reimer’s pads.

Copp put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 16:00, ending a 20-game goal drought by tapping in a rebound after Sorokin stopped Fischer’s shot.

Larkin extended it to 3-1 at 18:08 with a one-timer off Alex DeBrincat’s pass.

Copp pushed it to 4-1 at 5:12 of the third period, putting in another rebound.

Patrick Kane made it 5-1 at 6:22 on a one-timer.

Pageau’s power-play goal cut it to 5-2 at 9:34 before Barzal made it 5-3 at 11:20 on a wrist shot through traffic that went in off Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson’s stick.

Larkin scored an empty-net goal at 16:15 for the 6-3 final.