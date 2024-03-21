Islanders at Red Wings

ISLANDERS (29-24-15) at RED WINGS (35-28-6)
7 pm ET; BSDET, MSGSN2, TVAS-D
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Jonatan Berggren-- Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Alex Czarnik
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)
Status report
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin is "very close" to playing. He has missed the past eight games. … Bortuzzo will return after missing 31 games with a lower-body injury. He will replace Aho in the lineup