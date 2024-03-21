Islanders at Red Wings

ISLANDERS (29-24-15) at RED WINGS (35-28-6)

7 pm ET; BSDET, MSGSN2, TVAS-D

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Robert Bortuzzo 

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Jonatan Berggren-- Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Alex Czarnik

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin is "very close" to playing. He has missed the past eight games. … Bortuzzo will return after missing 31 games with a lower-body injury. He will replace Aho in the lineup

