Blue Jackets cruise past Islanders, get 6th straight victory to end season

It was the season finale for each team.

Cole Sillinger and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (40-33-9), who scored five goals in the second period. Greaves won his fifth straight start.

Columbus was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Montreal Canadiens clinched the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Hudson Fasching scored, and Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves for the Islanders (35-35-12).

Sillinger made it 1-0 with an unassisted goal at 2:21 of the second. He stole the puck in the offensive zone and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Dante Fabbro made it 2-0 at 7:43 with his second goal in as many games. Jordan Harris kept the puck in the zone and passed to Fabbo near the right wall for a wrist shot.

Dmitri Voronkov extended the lead to 3-0 at 10:09 when a Werenski pass deflected off his skate at the right post. Werenski got his 59th assist to tie Artemi Panarin for the most in a season for the Blue Jackets (2018-19).

Sean Kuraly made it 4-0 at 15:14, scoring from the right circle on the rush.

Werenski then pushed the lead to 5-0 at 17:27 on a 3-on-1, scoring from low in the right circle off a Sean Monahan pass.

Fasching cut it to 5-1 from the top of the slot at 14:48 of the third period to end Greaves’ shutout streak at 173:38. He was going for his second straight shutout and third in four games.

Adam Fantilli extended his goal streak to four games (six goals) at 18:37 for the 6-1 final.