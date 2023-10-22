Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild game recap October 21

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes game recap October 21

Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Red Wings top Senators in DeBrincat return to Ottawa

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders

Mittelstadt gets 2 assists; Varlamov makes 40 saves for New York

Recap: Islanders at Sabres 10.21.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists and Eric Comrie made 24 saves for the Sabres (2-3-0) in his first start of the season.

Noah Dobson scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Islanders (2-1-1), who lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 16:37 of the second period after Mittelstadt forced a turnover along the wall, skated into the slot and sent a pass to Skinner at the bottom of the right circle.

Mattias Samuelsson made it 2-0 at 19:23 when he cut into the slot after receiving a pass by Mittelstadt from behind the net.

Dylan Cozens took a cross-crease pass from Rasmus Dahlin at the left of the net to extend it to 3-0 at 2:40 of the third period.

Dobson's point shot deflected off Buffalo defenseman Connor Clifton and into the net at 18:39 to spoil the shutout for the 3-1 final.