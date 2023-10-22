Skinner has goal, assist in Sabres win against Islanders

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists and Eric Comrie made 24 saves for the Sabres (2-3-0) in his first start of the season.

Noah Dobson scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Islanders (2-1-1), who lost in regulation for the first time this season.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 16:37 of the second period after Mittelstadt forced a turnover along the wall, skated into the slot and sent a pass to Skinner at the bottom of the right circle.

Mattias Samuelsson made it 2-0 at 19:23 when he cut into the slot after receiving a pass by Mittelstadt from behind the net.

Dylan Cozens took a cross-crease pass from Rasmus Dahlin at the left of the net to extend it to 3-0 at 2:40 of the third period.

Dobson's point shot deflected off Buffalo defenseman Connor Clifton and into the net at 18:39 to spoil the shutout for the 3-1 final.