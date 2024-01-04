Islanders at Coyotes

ISLANDERS (17-10-10) at COYOTES (19-15-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romonov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Kenneth Appleby
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his sixth straight start. ... Appleby, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will dress as the backup. ... Varlamov, a goalie, will remain with the team, which finishes at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Pelech, a defenseman out since Nov. 24, took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday is getting closer to returning, according to coach Lane Lambert. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the first game of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during a 4-1 loss Tuesday. ... Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.