Islanders at Coyotes

ISLANDERS (17-10-10) at COYOTES (19-15-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romonov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Kenneth Appleby

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his sixth straight start. ... Appleby, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will dress as the backup. ... Varlamov, a goalie, will remain with the team, which finishes at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Pelech, a defenseman out since Nov. 24, took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday is getting closer to returning, according to coach Lane Lambert. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the first game of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during a 4-1 loss Tuesday. ... Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.