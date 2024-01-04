Islanders at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (17-10-10) at COYOTES (19-15-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romonov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Kenneth Appleby

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve after the defenseman was injured during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Sorokin will make his sixth straight start. ... Appleby, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will dress as the backup. ... Varlamov, a goalie, will remain with the team, which finishes at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Pelech, a defenseman out since Nov. 24, took part in the Islanders morning skate Thursday is getting closer to returning, according to coach Lane Lambert. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the first game of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during a 4-1 loss Tuesday. ... Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Vegas
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 10 January 4 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, will play for gold
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Brennan Othmann to make NHL debut for New York Rangers

Othmann says NHL debut for Rangers ‘going to be fun’
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Christian Dvorak injury status update

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens with torn pectoral muscle
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 4, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 4
Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career

Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season from start of career
AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 4

NHL On Tap: Bedard plays Broadway when Blackhawks visit Rangers
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks game recap January 3

Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings