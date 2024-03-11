Islanders start fast, defeat Ducks to extend winning streak to 6

Kyle Palmieri scored his 20th goal of the season, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders (29-20-14), who moved into a tie with the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Semyon Varlamov, who was making his first start since Feb. 22, made 22 saves for his first win since Dec. 13.

"The job's not done yet," New York forward Casey Cizikas said. "There's still a lot to accomplish, there's still a lot of hockey to be played, and we've got to continue playing our game."

Alex Killorn scored for the fourth straight game, and Lukas Dostal made 13 saves for the Ducks (23-38-3), who finished a five-game homestand 2-3-0.

“At some point, people in the room have to take ownership of what’s going on here," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "Come on, it’s game 60-something. It’s frustrating for me that we’re not taking ownership as a group and applying it in the game.”