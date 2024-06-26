Inaugural prospects challenge between CHL, USNTDP set for November

The rivalry between the United States and Canada will be on full display when the inaugural Canadian Hockey League/USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota takes center stage in November.

"We're very much looking forward to this creative new event with the Canadian Hockey League," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said. "It will provide our players with yet another opportunity to compete at a high level on the international stage as an additional part of their overall development."

The scheduled two-game series, presented by the CHL in partnership with USA Hockey, will feature first-year prospects eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft from the CHL (Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League) and USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

"This unique event is the only time that NHL clubs are able to see the best draft-eligible players in the CHL compete against the best of the United States, and it is a most welcome event that fills a missing void on the scouting calendar," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "It will provide the only time during the hockey season that some of the top-ranked prospects in the 2025 draft class will compete in a best-on-best patriotic rivalry, delivering to scouts and fans an exciting, competitive series that will showcase some of the best of the 2025 class."

The series will take the place of individual prospect events that have been held in the past by the CHL and USA Hockey. Players for the CHL team will be provided by NHL Central Scouting as selected by the NHL’s 32 teams.

"NHL clubs have long sought to have a two-game prospect series," Marr said. "It provides the 44 players the chance to further display their talents and gives the scouts the additional opportunity to evaluate the players in a second game while factoring in some competitive elements that would naturally derive from the first game."

Specific dates, location, event format and rosters will be released at a later time. The host of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge will rotate between the CHL’s three league markets each year. This is the first of a three-year agreement between the CHL and USA Hockey.

"The Canadian Hockey League is excited to partner with USA Hockey to add this one-of-a-kind event for both our players and fans to enjoy over the coming seasons," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. "Serving as a best-on-best showcase, the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge will provide our top draft-eligible players from across the CHL with a great opportunity to demonstrate their elite talent and world-class skill set as they work toward hearing their name called at the NHL Draft."

For additional information on the game, go to chl.ca/prospectschallenge.