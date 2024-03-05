Devils have ‘got to really be desperate’ with Green as coach

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils play their first game under coach Travis Green on Tuesday with the clock on the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on Friday) and this season ticking.

"The runway is not that long, so we’ve got to really be desperate,” Devils center Jack Hughes said before New Jersey hosted the Florida Panthers at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG). “If we lose a couple more, we're out of the running, so we are playing with our lives right now."

Green replaces Lindy Ruff, who was fired Monday after four seasons. Green, who is New Jersey’s fourth coach since 2019, was its associate coach this season. He previously coached the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-22 (133-147-34) and reached the Western Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020. The 53-year-old was fired Dec. 6, 2021, after 25 games (8-15-2).

The Devils (30-27-4), who reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, are eight points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"This is not the way I envisioned being a head coach again in the NHL," Green said. "It's my job now to help this team move forward and help them progress."

Hughes said he and his teammates feel responsible for Ruff’s dismissal. In seven games since winning 6-3 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17, New Jersey is 2-5-0 and averaging 2.71 goals for and 4.14 goals against.

"When your coach gets fired, it comes down to the players and the guys inside the inside the locker room, so it just shows we haven't done our job up to this point," he said. "A lot of it comes down to the players and our effort and how we come out and sometimes we just get outbattled or outplayed, so there's nothing a coach can do standing behind the bench.”

Injuries also have played a part in New Jersey’s struggles. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton will miss his 42nd consecutive game Tuesday with a torn pectoral muscle he sustained Nov. 28, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn't sure of his return this season. Prior to his injury, the Devils ranked first in the NHL with a 36.8 percent power-play efficiency (25-for-68) in 20 games (10-9-1). Without him, they are last at 14.3 percent (17-for-119) in 41 games (20-18-3).