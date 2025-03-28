Devils at Jets projected lineups

DEVILS (38-28-7) at JETS (49-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report
Hughes did not take part in the Devils morning skate but is expected to play. … Kupari had "a setback" to his most recent injury, sustained March 4, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; the forward did not skate Thursday or Friday after playing 5:44 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in his first game action since missing nine games. ... Gustafsson enters the lineup in Kupari's place.