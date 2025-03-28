Devils at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (38-28-7) at JETS (49-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Hughes did not take part in the Devils morning skate but is expected to play. … Kupari had "a setback" to his most recent injury, sustained March 4, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel; the forward did not skate Thursday or Friday after playing 5:44 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in his first game action since missing nine games. ... Gustafsson enters the lineup in Kupari's place.

