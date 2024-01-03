Devils at Capitals

DEVILS (19-14-2) at CAPITALS (18-11-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Erik Haula

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Dawson Mercer

Nathan Bastian -- Chris Tierney -- Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Nico Daws

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Colin Miller, Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), Tomas Nosek (foot), Timo Meier (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Hunter Shepard

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Lazar is expected to return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … Clarke, a forward, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and could make his NHL debut. … Daws is expected to start after Vanecek made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Pacioretty, a forward, could make his season debut.

