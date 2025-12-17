Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (18-14-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-9)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Pesce could play after missing 24 games with a hand injury he sustained in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26; he would replace Chowlowski on defense. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, and Theodore, a defenseman, will miss the game and are day to day, per Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel left practice early on Tuesday; Theodore is dealing with an injury after missing practices earlier in the week. … Lauzon will play after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.

Latest News

Foerster out 5 months for Flyers after arm surgery

NHL Status Report: Pesce could return from injury for Devils against Golden Knights

Panthers ‘don’t know’ if Tkachuk will play in Winter Classic

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kekalainen 'good starting point' for Sabres, Hradek says

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

NHL On Tap: DeBrincat, Red Wings host Mammoth, go for 3rd straight win

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Hischier doing it all for Devils, Swiss teammates ahead of Olympics 

Bedard to miss rest of month for Blackhawks, will be reevaluated in January 

MacKinnon has 3 points, Avalanche rally past Kraken for 3rd straight win

Celebrini has 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

Kekalainen wants ‘to build a championship team’ as Sabres GM

49ers read starting lineup, cheer on Sharks at SAP Center 

Wild stay hot, shut out Capitals for 5th straight win

Capitals enjoying run of excellence, are 'model for success in the NHL'

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings