Devils at Golden Knights projected lineups

DEVILS (18-14-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-9)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad -- Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Pesce could play after missing 24 games with a hand injury he sustained in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26; he would replace Chowlowski on defense. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, and Theodore, a defenseman, will miss the game and are day to day, per Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel left practice early on Tuesday; Theodore is dealing with an injury after missing practices earlier in the week. … Lauzon will play after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.