Devils at Canucks

DEVILS (11-10-1) at CANUCKS (16-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG, NHLN, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Colin Miller -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Suspended: Brendan Smith

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Andrei Kuzmenko -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Brothers Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes and Quinn Hughes will play in the same NHL game for the first time. ... Haula returns after missing three games with a lower body injury. … Smith, a defenseman, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-3 overtime win on Thursday. ... Kuzmenko drops from the first to the second line, and Lafferty will move up from the fourth to the first. … Di Giuseppe, a forward who has played most of this season on the second line, will be a healthy scratch in favor of Karlsson, a rookie playing his third NHL game. … Demko is starting a fourth straight game for the third time this season.