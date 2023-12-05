Devils at Canucks

DEVILS (11-10-1) at CANUCKS (16-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG, NHLN, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Colin Miller -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney
Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Suspended: Brendan Smith
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Andrei Kuzmenko -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Brothers Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes and Quinn Hughes will play in the same NHL game for the first time. ... Haula returns after missing three games with a lower body injury. … Smith, a defenseman, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during a 4-3 overtime win on Thursday. ... Kuzmenko drops from the first to the second line, and Lafferty will move up from the fourth to the first. … Di Giuseppe, a forward who has played most of this season on the second line, will be a healthy scratch in favor of Karlsson, a rookie playing his third NHL game. … Demko is starting a fourth straight game for the third time this season.