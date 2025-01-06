Devils at Kraken projected lineups

DEVILS (24-15-3) at KRAKEN (17-20-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Cale Fleury, Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Haula, a center, was injured during a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. “He’s going to miss some time,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s going to be weeks, so in terms of the actual timeline, it will [depend] on how he recovers, but he’s got a sprain on his ankle. It’s going to take some time for sure.” … Larsson, a defenseman, is expected to play after leaving a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. ... Gourde, a center, was placed on injured reserve Sunday retroactive to Jan. 4; Daccord, a goalie, was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 22.