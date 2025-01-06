Devils at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
DEVILS (24-15-3) at KRAKEN (17-20-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Cale Fleury, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Haula, a center, was injured during a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. “He’s going to miss some time,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s going to be weeks, so in terms of the actual timeline, it will [depend] on how he recovers, but he’s got a sprain on his ankle. It’s going to take some time for sure.” … Larsson, a defenseman, is expected to play after leaving a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. ... Gourde, a center, was placed on injured reserve Sunday retroactive to Jan. 4; Daccord, a goalie, was placed on IR retroactive to Dec. 22.

