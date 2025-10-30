Devils at Sharks projected lineups

DEVILS (8-2-0) at SHARKS (2-6-2)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Juho Lammikko -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen

Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- William Eklund

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Michael Misa, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Mukhamadullin was activated off injured reserve and will play for the first time since Oct. 9; he missed seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Gaudette, a forward, was placed on IR in a corresponding move. ... Giles will make his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Misa, a center, and Desharnais, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch.