Devils at Sharks projected lineups

DEVILS (8-2-0) at SHARKS (2-6-2)
10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Juho Lammikko -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- Seamus Casey
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen
Injured: Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- William Eklund
Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vicent Iorio, Michael Misa, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Mukhamadullin was activated off injured reserve and will play for the first time since Oct. 9; he missed seven games with an upper-body injury. ... Gaudette, a forward, was placed on IR in a corresponding move. ... Giles will make his season debut after being recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Misa, a center, and Desharnais, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch.