Penguins score 7, pull away from Devils for 4th straight win

Dewar, acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7, has scored each of his three goals this season in the past two games.

“It's been great to come in and contribute right away,” Dewar said. “It makes you feel a lot more comfortable. And it's nice to help out and get some wins here.”

Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell scored, and Conor Timmins had two assists for the Penguins (28-31-10), who last won four in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his fourth straight win since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on March 3.

“Everybody is well aware of where we’re at,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “Anything can happen. You don’t know where it goes with this game. We’re just trying to keep our head down, keep our eye on the game right in front of us. We’re going to try to put our best game on the ice and see what happens.”