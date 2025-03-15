PITTSBURGH -- Connor Dewar scored twice, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Penguins score 7, pull away from Devils for 4th straight win
Dewar gets 2 goals, Tomasino has 2 points
Dewar, acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7, has scored each of his three goals this season in the past two games.
“It's been great to come in and contribute right away,” Dewar said. “It makes you feel a lot more comfortable. And it's nice to help out and get some wins here.”
Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist, Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell scored, and Conor Timmins had two assists for the Penguins (28-31-10), who last won four in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his fourth straight win since being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on March 3.
“Everybody is well aware of where we’re at,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “Anything can happen. You don’t know where it goes with this game. We’re just trying to keep our head down, keep our eye on the game right in front of us. We’re going to try to put our best game on the ice and see what happens.”
Jesper Bratt had three assists, and Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored for the Devils (36-26-6), who had won three in a row. Luke Hughes had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves.
“It’s just a lot of things that are not winning hockey, in terms of our execution today and just some of our mistakes,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You get what you deserve. So, momentum, stuff like that, we’re just hoping that things work out in our favor at that point.”
Cody Glass, who was traded from the Penguins on March 7, put the Devils ahead 1-0 at 10:08 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in four games with New Jersey.
"It's tough, always, going into a place that you've played before and created so many good friends,” Glass said. “It's always tough, but at the same time, it's a game. So, you've got to get your head into it and go out there and play.”
Dewar and Danton Heinen then scored 25 seconds apart.
Dewar tied it 1-1 at 17:11, tipping a shot from Noel Acciari onto Markstrom and collecting the rebound for a wrist shot.
Heinen gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 17:36 with a backhand on a 2-on-1.
Rakell made it 3-1 on a delayed penalty at 4:24 of the second period with a one-timer in the slot set up by Sidney Crosby.
Nathan Bastian scored short-handed for the Devils on a two-man breakaway at 15:26, but the play was ruled offside and the goal was waved off after Pittsburgh challenged.
Tomasino extended it to 4-1 at 2:22 of the third period, stealing the puck from Johnathan Kovacevic for a wrist shot.
"I feel great,” Tomasino said. “I think recently, especially, I feel like over the last two weeks, I feel like my game has kind of gone to the next stage, personally.”
The Devils scored back-to-back power-play goals 1:00 apart after the Penguins were given two double-minor penalties for high-sticking -- Acciari at 3:21 and Evgeni Malkin at 5:46.
Meier cut it to 4-2 at 5:40 on the first power play, a wrist shot from the right circle. Hischier then deflected a shot from Hughes at 6:40 on the ensuing man-advantage, making it 4-3 with his team-leading 28th goal of the season.
Karlsson’s power-play goal pushed it to 5-3 at 14:17, a snap shot from the point. It was his 10th goal this season and 199th in the NHL.
Dewar’s second goal of the game extended it to 6-3 at 19:05 after scoring into an empty net.
Kevin Hayes scored on a wrist shot from the slot at 19:38 for the 7-3 final.
“You give up seven goals, that’s not a recipe to win,” Hischier said. “We beat ourselves.”
NOTES: Crosby, with his assist on Rakell’s goal, reached 1,669 points (615 goals, 1,054 assists) with the Penguins, tying Wayne Gretzky (1,669 points with the Edmonton Oilers) for the fourth most with a single franchise. He trails Gordie Howe (1,809 points with the Detroit Red Wings), Steve Yzerman (1,755 with the Red Wings) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 with the Penguins). ... Bratt has 60 assists this season, tied with Scott Stevens (60 in 1993-94) for the most in a single season in Devils/Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies history. He also had his third consecutive three-point game (two goals, seven assists) to match the longest streak in franchise history. The only Devils players to also do so over the last 30 years are Jack Hughes (2023-24) and Ilya Kovalchuk (2011-12). ... Karlsson has scored at least 10 goals in 10 NHL seasons, second most among active defensemen behind Brent Burns (13).