Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, Rangers edge Devils to extend Metro lead

Nico Hischier scored, Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Devils (36-36-4), who have lost three games in a row and four of their past six. New Jersey was coming off a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The Devils remained six points behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with six games left.

"Especially when you have four defensemen, you've got guys who haven't killed penalties before trying to kill penalties, we played last night, guys were tired," New Jersey interim coach Travis Green said. "It was a good effort by our group."

The game started with a line brawl off the opening face-off resulting in all 10 skaters getting fighting majors and eight getting game misconducts, leaving the teams with 14 skaters per side.

From the Rangers, Jacob Trouba, K'Andre Miller, Barclay Goodrow and Matt Rempe all received game misconducts. Kurtis MacDermid, Chris Tierney, Kevin Bahl and John Marino were the disqualified Devils.

Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey and Devils forward Curtis Lazar were the two who fought but stayed in the game. The officials determined they had the original altercation and the others followed. It's an automatic game misconduct to fight after the original altercation.

"We're not trying to make a mockery out there, it's just guys having each other's backs," Fox said. "I think everyone did a great job of stepping up for each other."

MacDermid said he and Rempe "both figured we were going to go" based on recent history between them and New Jersey’s discontent with Rempe's hits on their players in prior games.

But MacDermid said the line brawl was unexpected.

"I had no idea that was going to happen," he said. "It was just kind of a spur of the moment thing."

Laviolette and Green, who were yelling at each other from across the benches after it happened, also both said they didn't know the line brawl was going to happen.

"Our guys were reacting to what was happening on the ice," Laviolette said. "I thought they did a fantastic job, all five of them."

The Rangers seemed to have a better reaction to it in the first period.