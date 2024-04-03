Devils at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
DEVILS (36-35-4) at RANGERS (50-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Brendan Smith, Max Willman

*Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Status report

MacDermid will return for the Devils after the defenseman missed four games with a lower-body injury. … The Devils did not have a morning skate after losing 6-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Rempe is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for three straight games. … Gustafsson has missed four straight games with an upper-body injury. He isn't confirmed to play, but he skated in a regular practice jersey in practice Tuesday and did not stay on the ice for an extra skating session in an optional morning skate Wednesday, an indication that he will return to the lineup. If he plays, it will be his first game since March 23.

