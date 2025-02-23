Devils at Predators projected lineups

DEVILS (31-21-6) at PREDATORS (20-28-7)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Seamus Casey

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn

Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kiefer Bellows, Jake Livingstone

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday.