Devils at Predators projected lineups

DEVILS (31-21-6) at PREDATORS (20-28-7)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Seamus Casey
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos – Fedor Svechkov – Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Luke Schenn
Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Kiefer Bellows, Jake Livingstone
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday.