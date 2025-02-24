Daws makes 29 saves, Devils blank Predators

Ondrej Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 13:45 of the first period with a one-timer from between the circles off a cross-slot pass from Luke Hughes.

“The effort I really liked, for sure,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I don’t know that our whole overall game was quite as crisp and smooth quite honestly, but Nashville did a good job and probably won a little more of the territorial battle that we won last night. With that said, the effort was good. Obviously, we just kept adding to our lead throughout. Little things were great tonight. The penalty kill was perfect, power play gets the goal, [Daws] was incredible. All those things add up and you get on the right side of it.”

Hamilton made it 2-0 at 9:14 of the second period on a one-timer from a tight angle at the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Hischier.

“I think they probably outplayed us, and we were the team that scored the goals,” Hamilton said. “Especially in the start, and then we kind of took it over when we started scoring more. But [Daws] was unreal. We gave up some chances, some looks, and they were playing hard. We just capitalized on some chances.”

Seamus Casey pushed it to 3-0 at 14:28 of the second period on a wrist shot from the point that got through traffic and beat Annunen blocker side.

“I think it was a good play from [Jack and Luke Hughes], and it found its way home,” Casey said. “I don’t know if there’s any tricks to it but just got a lucky shot.”