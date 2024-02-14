Hischier scores twice in 3rd, Devils rally past Predators

Nico Daws made 30 saves for the Devils (27-21-4), who have won back-to-back games after a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Roman Josi and Cody Glass each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the Predators (27-24-2), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1).

Hischier tied it 2-2 at 2:16 of the third period, redirecting a shot from the slot by Jesper Bratt past Saros.

Timo Meier gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at 14:45, stuffing in a loose puck in the crease.

Hischier scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:22.

Ryan O’Reilly’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 4:04 of the first period when he put in a rebound at the right post.

Jack Hughes scored for the Devils to tie it 1-1 at 1:30 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.

Tommy Novak took a lead pass from Josi and beat Daws with a wrist shot from the slot to give the Predators a 2-1 lead at 7:01 of the second period.