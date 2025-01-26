Jack Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Canadiens

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 29 saves for New Jersey (28-17-6), which won its second straight after four consecutive losses (0-2-2).

Jakub Dobes made 40 saves in his first loss in six NHL starts. Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, and Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for Montreal (24-20-5), which lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 12-14.

Nico Hischier put New Jersey up 1-0 at 15:52 of the first period. He drove to the left of the net and reached behind the goal line to take in a pass from Bratt before pulling the puck back to tuck it into the net on the backhand.

Bratt made it 2-0 at 17:48 when he carried the puck behind the Canadiens’ net and scored stick side on Dobes with a backhand from the left face-off circle.

Suzuki cut it to 2-1 at 3:50 of the second period on a one-timer from the right edge of the slot.

Tomas Tatar pushed it to 3-1 at 12:56. He tipped Curtis Lazar’s point shot and got to the rebound before scoring on a backhand.

Cole Caufield drew Montreal within 3-2 at 17:05 when he took a drop pass from Suzuki and cut to his left before putting a wrist shot past Allen’s glove from the top of the slot.

Alexandre Carrier tied it 3-3 at 3:34 of the third period when he scored off a face-off won by Suzuki. Carrier one-timed a slap shot past Allen from the point on a pass from Kaiden Guhle.

Hischier left the game 36 seconds into the third after taking the first shift of the period. He did not return.