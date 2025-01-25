Devils at Canadiens projected lineups

DEVILS (27-17-6) at CANADIENS (24-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Paul Cotter

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Isaac Poulter

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

Jack Hughes took to the ice after the others at the Devils optional morning skate Saturday and will play; the center did not practice Friday as a precautionary measure after getting sutures on his finger during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. … With Markstrom, a goalie, out 4-6 weeks, Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gallagher and Anderson each will be a game-time decision; neither forward took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday. ... Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the AHL on Saturday as a precaution but could play.