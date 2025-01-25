Devils at Canadiens projected lineups

DEVILS (27-17-6) at CANADIENS (24-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Paul Cotter
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jake Allen
Isaac Poulter
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
Jack Hughes took to the ice after the others at the Devils optional morning skate Saturday and will play; the center did not practice Friday as a precautionary measure after getting sutures on his finger during a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. … With Markstrom, a goalie, out 4-6 weeks, Poulter was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Gallagher and Anderson each will be a game-time decision; neither forward took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday. ... Harvey-Pinard, a forward, was recalled from Laval of the AHL on Saturday as a precaution but could play.