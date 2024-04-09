Jack Hughes to have season-ending shoulder surgery for Devils

Jack Hughes will be out for the season for the New Jersey Devils because of shoulder surgery.

The center will have surgery Wednesday and is expected to be ready by training camp.

Hughes is second on the Devils with 74 points, and leads them with 27 goals in 62 games this season.

Hughes missed five games from Nov. 5-16 and 11 games from Jan. 6-Feb. 6 because of an upper-body injury.

The No. 1 pick by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes has 281 points (114 goals, 167 assists) in 306 regular-season games.

The Devils (37-36-5) are five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with four games to play, including against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4).